Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EXPE. Bank of America lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expedia Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.37.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $92.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.22. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.76 and a fifty-two week high of $139.88.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The online travel company reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.76) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.00 million. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 17.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post -9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total transaction of $65,955.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,642.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 27,041 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $110,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,828 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $11,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,370 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

