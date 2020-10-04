Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Receives $89.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on EXPO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Get Exponent alerts:

In other Exponent news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 20,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.30, for a total value of $1,683,858.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,999. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Steven J. Murray sold 4,224 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $351,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,424.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,518 shares of company stock worth $2,846,868 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Exponent by 46.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 14,674 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exponent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $290,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 21.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Exponent by 132.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 19,454 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Exponent by 3.0% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 205,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $70.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.98 and its 200 day moving average is $74.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.54 and a beta of 0.19. Exponent has a 1-year low of $58.03 and a 1-year high of $84.62.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Exponent had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The firm had revenue of $87.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exponent will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 49.67%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.