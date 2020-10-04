Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.00.

EXPO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Get Exponent alerts:

In other news, insider Sally Shepard sold 2,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $181,548.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,619.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven J. Murray sold 20,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.30, for a total transaction of $1,683,858.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,999. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,518 shares of company stock worth $2,846,868. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 6.0% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,807,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,259,000 after acquiring an additional 102,293 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Exponent by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,622,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,667,000 after buying an additional 93,504 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exponent by 336.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,329,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,166,000 after buying an additional 1,025,485 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exponent by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,143,000 after buying an additional 35,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exponent by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,010,000 after buying an additional 13,678 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXPO opened at $70.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.80. Exponent has a 52-week low of $58.03 and a 52-week high of $84.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.54 and a beta of 0.19.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $87.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.11 million. Analysts anticipate that Exponent will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.67%.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.