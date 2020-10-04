Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.60.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STAY. Bank of America upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Extended Stay America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 2,027.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 11,960 shares in the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STAY traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $12.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,333,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,576,279. Extended Stay America has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $15.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.91.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $230.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

