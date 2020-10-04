FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “FAT Brands Inc. is a multi-brand, restaurant franchising company. It develops, markets and acquires restaurant. The company primarily operates Fatburger, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express and the Ponderosa & Bonanza Steakhouse concepts. FAT Brands Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get FAT Brands alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FAT. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of FAT Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a market perform rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of FAT Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

NASDAQ FAT opened at $5.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.66 million, a P/E ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 2.31. FAT Brands has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.30, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.68.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 million. FAT Brands had a negative return on equity of 164.61% and a negative net margin of 33.32%. Equities analysts expect that FAT Brands will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wiederhorn acquired 21,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $70,080.72. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,895.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, markets, and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of April 22, 2019, it owned 7 restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, Ponderosa Steakhouse, and Bonanza Steakhouse with approximately 300 locations open and 200 under development worldwide.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FAT Brands (FAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.