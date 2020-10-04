FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.75 target price on the stock.
According to Zacks, “FAT Brands Inc. is a multi-brand, restaurant franchising company. It develops, markets and acquires restaurant. The company primarily operates Fatburger, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express and the Ponderosa & Bonanza Steakhouse concepts. FAT Brands Inc. is based in CA, United States. “
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FAT. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of FAT Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a market perform rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of FAT Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th.
FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 million. FAT Brands had a negative return on equity of 164.61% and a negative net margin of 33.32%. Equities analysts expect that FAT Brands will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, CEO Andrew Wiederhorn acquired 21,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $70,080.72. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,895.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
FAT Brands Company Profile
FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, markets, and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of April 22, 2019, it owned 7 restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, Ponderosa Steakhouse, and Bonanza Steakhouse with approximately 300 locations open and 200 under development worldwide.
Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FAT Brands (FAT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.