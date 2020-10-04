Faurecia (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Faurecia (OTCMKTS:FURCF) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

FURCF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Faurecia in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Faurecia in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a buy rating for the company. Main First Bank upgraded shares of Faurecia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Faurecia from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Faurecia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS FURCF opened at $45.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.69. Faurecia has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $55.56.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Seating, Interior Systems, and Clean Mobility. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, and adjustment mechanisms.

