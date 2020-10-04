Feathercoin (FTC) Trading Down 7.7% This Week

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 4th. One Feathercoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Feathercoin has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $4,336.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Feathercoin has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003225 BTC.

Feathercoin Coin Profile

FTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 293,436,920 coins. The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

Feathercoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

