Ferguson’s (FERGY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Societe Generale raised Ferguson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ferguson from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC raised Ferguson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ferguson has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. Ferguson has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $10.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.38.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

