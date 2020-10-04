Fetch.ai Trading Down 13.3% Over Last Week (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $41.25 million and approximately $5.05 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai token can currently be bought for $0.0519 or 0.00000487 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Coinall, MXC and Dcoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020365 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00043782 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007109 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $568.11 or 0.05334176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009391 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00057643 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00033404 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 794,943,647 tokens. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: MXC, Korbit, BiKi, Coinall, HitBTC, Dcoin, Bitbns, KuCoin, BitMax, Coinsuper, BitAsset, WazirX, IDEX, Hotbit, Bitrabbit, Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.