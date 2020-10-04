Fetch Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5.64 Million (FET)

Fetch (CURRENCY:FET) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. During the last week, Fetch has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. Fetch has a market cap of $24.78 million and $5.64 million worth of Fetch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch token can currently be purchased for about $0.0409 or 0.00000507 BTC on exchanges including WazirX and Binance.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020404 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00043885 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006910 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $557.37 or 0.05259203 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009438 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00057840 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00033449 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Fetch

FET is a token. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,473,665 tokens. Fetch’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The Reddit community for Fetch is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fetch is fetch.ai . The official message board for Fetch is medium.com/fetch-ai

Fetch Token Trading

Fetch can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and WazirX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch using one of the exchanges listed above.

