Financial Comparison: Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) & Response Genetics (NASDAQ:RGDXQ)

Response Genetics (OTCMKTS:RGDXQ) and Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Response Genetics and Biomerica’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Response Genetics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Biomerica $6.69 million 12.91 -$2.34 million ($0.23) -31.96

Response Genetics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Biomerica.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.7% of Biomerica shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Response Genetics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.7% of Biomerica shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Response Genetics and Biomerica, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Response Genetics 0 0 0 0 N/A Biomerica 0 0 2 0 3.00

Biomerica has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 63.27%. Given Biomerica’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Biomerica is more favorable than Response Genetics.

Risk and Volatility

Response Genetics has a beta of -0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biomerica has a beta of -0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 183% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Response Genetics and Biomerica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Response Genetics N/A N/A N/A Biomerica -34.95% -36.23% -23.84%

Summary

Biomerica beats Response Genetics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Response Genetics

Response Genetics, Inc., a life sciences company, researches, develops, markets, and sells pharmacogenomic tests for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers tests for measuring predictive factors for therapy response in tumor tissue samples. It provides testing services for non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, gastric and gastroesophageal cancer, melanoma and thyroid cancer, breast cancer, and glioma through its ResponseDX: Lung, ResponseDX: Colon, ResponseDX: Gastric, ResponseDX: Melanoma, ResponseDX: Thyroid, ResponseDX: Breast, ResponseDX: Glioma, and ResponseDX: Tissue of Origin test suites. The company also develops tests for other tumor types; and provides technical component and professional component testing services. It serves community based oncologists, pathologists, physician offices, hospitals, and pharmaceutical companies through its sales force. The company was formerly known as Bio Type, Inc. and changed its name to Response Genetics, Inc. in August 2000. Response Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations. It primarily offers its products for gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and various esoteric tests at the point-of-care and in-hospital/clinical laboratories worldwide. The company is also developing InFoods, an irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) therapy technology and diagnostic-guided therapy, which is in clinical studies to identify specific foods that when removed from the patient's diet can alleviate the patient's IBS symptoms. Biomerica, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

