Financial Comparison: Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT) vs. Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP)

Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT) and Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Core Molding Technologies has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tupperware Brands has a beta of 3.62, indicating that its stock price is 262% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Core Molding Technologies and Tupperware Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Core Molding Technologies $284.29 million 0.28 -$15.22 million N/A N/A Tupperware Brands $1.80 billion 0.58 $12.40 million $1.46 14.42

Tupperware Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Core Molding Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Core Molding Technologies and Tupperware Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Core Molding Technologies -2.54% -1.42% -0.71% Tupperware Brands -0.49% -9.52% 2.07%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.1% of Core Molding Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.7% of Tupperware Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Core Molding Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Tupperware Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Core Molding Technologies and Tupperware Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Core Molding Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Tupperware Brands 0 2 2 0 2.50

Tupperware Brands has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.02%. Given Tupperware Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tupperware Brands is more favorable than Core Molding Technologies.

Summary

Tupperware Brands beats Core Molding Technologies on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the molding of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company specializes in large-format moldings and offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compounds, bulk molding compounds, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, glass mat thermoplastics, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding, as well as reaction injection molding utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology. It serves various markets, including medium and heavy-duty truck, marine, automotive, agriculture, construction, and other commercial products in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Core Materials Corporation and changed its name to Core Molding Technologies, Inc. in August 2002. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name. It also manufactures and distributes skin and hair care products, cosmetics, bath and body care, toiletries, fragrances, jewelry, and nutritional products under the Avroy Shlain, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics, and Nuvo brands. The company sells its products directly to distributors, directors, managers, and dealers. The company was formerly known as Tupperware Corporation and changed its name to Tupperware Brands Corporation in December 2005. Tupperware Brands Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

