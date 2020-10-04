Financial Contrast: ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) and Weyland Tech (NASDAQ:WEYL)

ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) and Weyland Tech (OTCMKTS:WEYL) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.5% of ALJ Regional shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.6% of ALJ Regional shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Weyland Tech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

ALJ Regional has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weyland Tech has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ALJ Regional and Weyland Tech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ALJ Regional 0 0 0 0 N/A Weyland Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares ALJ Regional and Weyland Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ALJ Regional -21.21% -38.50% -9.06% Weyland Tech -21.55% -59.07% -50.00%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ALJ Regional and Weyland Tech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ALJ Regional $355.00 million 0.10 -$15.98 million N/A N/A Weyland Tech $34.65 million 2.69 -$6.54 million N/A N/A

Weyland Tech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ALJ Regional.

Summary

ALJ Regional beats Weyland Tech on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

ALJ Regional Company Profile

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, consumer goods, toll, and transportation industries in the United States. It operates through three segments: Faneuil, Carpets, and Phoenix. The Faneuil segment offers customer contact centers, fulfillment operations, and information technology services, as well as manual and electronic toll collection, violation processing, and medical device tracking services. This segment also provides customer relationship management; billing, payment, and claims processing; data entry; document management; operational expertise; workforce and support analytics; quality assurance; and system support and maintenance services. The Carpets segment engages in the retail of floor coverings, including carpets, hardwood, laminates, tiles, ceramic, granite, quartz, piedrafina, porcelain, natural stone, vinyl planks and tiles, and area rugs, as well as specialty flooring comprising bamboo, leather, cork, and large format tiles to home builders, and commercial and retail customers. This segment also offers countertop and surrounds primarily for bathrooms and kitchens; kitchen, bathroom, and garage cabinets; closet and closet organizers; and window coverings comprising blinds, shutters, and shades, as well as stone and solid surface fabrication services. The Phoenix segment manufactures book components; educational materials and related products; heavily illustrated books; and specialty commercial products. This segment also provides printing and packaging solutions for the beauty, fragrance, and cosmetic and consumer-packaged goods markets. The company was formerly known as YouthStream Media Networks, Inc. and changed its name to ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. in October 2006. ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in New York, New York.

Weyland Tech Company Profile

Weyland Tech Inc. provides e-commerce solutions and services that facilitate business-to-consumer and business-to-business transactions to small-medium-sized businesses and resellers. The company offers CreateApp platform to create a mobile application in Singapore, India, and the United States/Canada; and DIY App builder through a white label platform in European Union, Malaysia, Hong Kong, South China, Indonesia, North America, Thailand, the Philippines, and France. It has a strategic partnership with PT. Finnet Indonesia. The company was formerly known as Seratosa, Inc. and changed its name to Weyland Tech Inc. in September 2015. Weyland Tech Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

