Financial Contrast: Ampio Pharmaceuticals (AMPE) vs. Its Rivals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE: AMPE) is one of 714 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Ampio Pharmaceuticals to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

Get Ampio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares Ampio Pharmaceuticals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ampio Pharmaceuticals N/A -341.49% -127.48% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Competitors -3,190.93% -185.39% -30.72%

Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ampio Pharmaceuticals’ peers have a beta of 0.38, suggesting that their average stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.0% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ampio Pharmaceuticals and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ampio Pharmaceuticals N/A -$13.63 million -6.24 Ampio Pharmaceuticals Competitors $1.97 billion $236.04 million -1.56

Ampio Pharmaceuticals’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Ampio Pharmaceuticals. Ampio Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ampio Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Ampio Pharmaceuticals Competitors 7249 19794 37659 1511 2.50

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 42.79%. Given Ampio Pharmaceuticals’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ampio Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Ampio Pharmaceuticals peers beat Ampio Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. It is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds. The company's product pipeline includes Ampion, which is in phase III clinical trial, is an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.