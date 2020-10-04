Financial Contrast: Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) versus Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) and Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Blackstone Mortgage Trust and Colony Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackstone Mortgage Trust $424.18 million 7.78 $305.57 million $2.46 9.17 Colony Capital $2.33 billion 0.58 -$1.05 billion $0.50 5.58

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Colony Capital. Colony Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blackstone Mortgage Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Blackstone Mortgage Trust and Colony Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackstone Mortgage Trust 16.38% 8.36% 1.91% Colony Capital -139.04% -61.11% -22.60%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and Colony Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackstone Mortgage Trust 0 4 2 0 2.33 Colony Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00

Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus target price of $28.58, indicating a potential upside of 26.70%. Colony Capital has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.37%. Given Colony Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Colony Capital is more favorable than Blackstone Mortgage Trust.

Risk & Volatility

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Colony Capital has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.5% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.4% of Colony Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Colony Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Blackstone Mortgage Trust beats Colony Capital on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc. and changed its name to Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. in May 2013. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Colony Capital

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies. The Company has significant holdings in: (a) the healthcare, industrial and hospitality property sectors; (b) Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE: CLNC) and NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE: NRE), which are both externally managed by subsidiaries of the Company; and (c) various other equity and debt investments. The Company is headquartered in Los Angeles with key offices in New York, Paris and London, and has over 400 employees across 17 locations in ten countries.

