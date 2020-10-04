Financial Contrast: Luk Fook Holdings (International) (OTCMKTS:LKFLF) & Envela (OTCMKTS:ELA)

Luk Fook Holdings (International) (OTCMKTS:LKFLF) and Envela (NYSE:ELA) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Luk Fook Holdings (International) and Envela, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luk Fook Holdings (International) 0 0 1 0 3.00 Envela 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Luk Fook Holdings (International) and Envela’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luk Fook Holdings (International) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Envela $82.03 million 1.35 $2.78 million N/A N/A

Envela has higher revenue and earnings than Luk Fook Holdings (International).

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Luk Fook Holdings (International) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.9% of Envela shares are held by institutional investors. 71.6% of Envela shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Luk Fook Holdings (International) and Envela’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luk Fook Holdings (International) N/A N/A N/A Envela 3.91% 30.50% 13.03%

Summary

Envela beats Luk Fook Holdings (International) on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Company Profile

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in sourcing, designing, wholesaling, trademark licensing, and retailing various gold and platinum jewelry, and gem-set jewelry. The company is also involved in gold bullion trading; wholesaling polished diamonds; property holding; retailing optical products; wholesaling and retailing watches; and the provision of quality examination services, as well as the authentication of gemstones. In addition, it provides software development and Internet related services. As of March 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 1,631 shops in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Singapore, Korea, Malaysia, the United States, Canada, and Australia. Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Shatin, Hong Kong.

Envela Company Profile

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. It offers jewelry products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components. The company also buys and sells various forms of gold, silver, platinum, and palladium precious metals products, including United States and other government coins, private mint medallions, art bars, and trade unit bars; and numismatic items, such as rare coins, currency, medals, tokens, and other collectibles. In addition, it buys and sells scrap gold; and repairs jewelry and watches. As of December 31, 2018, the company marketed its products and services through five retail locations under various banners, including Charleston Gold & Diamond Exchange, and Dallas Gold & Silver Exchange, as well as through CGDEinc.com, DGSE.com, and USBullionExchange.com e-commerce sites. The company was formerly known as DGSE Companies, Inc. and changed its name to Envela Corporation in December 2019. Envela Corporation was founded in 1965 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

