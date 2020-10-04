Financial Review: Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) & The Pennant Group (NYSE:PNTG)

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) and Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Pennant Group and Oak Street Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Pennant Group $338.53 million 2.97 $2.55 million $0.52 69.06 Oak Street Health N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Pennant Group has higher revenue and earnings than Oak Street Health.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.4% of The Pennant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of The Pennant Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares The Pennant Group and Oak Street Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Pennant Group 1.39% 22.16% 4.00% Oak Street Health N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for The Pennant Group and Oak Street Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Pennant Group 0 2 1 0 2.33 Oak Street Health 0 1 7 0 2.88

The Pennant Group currently has a consensus price target of $34.50, suggesting a potential downside of 3.93%. Oak Street Health has a consensus price target of $54.40, suggesting a potential upside of 8.58%. Given Oak Street Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Oak Street Health is more favorable than The Pennant Group.

Summary

The Pennant Group beats Oak Street Health on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc. offers home health, hospice, and senior living services across Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families. It also provides senior living services, such as residential accommodations, activities, and meals, as well as housekeeping and assistance in the activities of daily living to seniors, who are independent or who require some support. As of June 30, 2019, the company provided home health and hospice services through 62 agencies; and assisted living, independent living, and memory care services in 51 communities with 3,872 total units. The Pennant Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho. The Pennant Group, Inc. operates independently of The Ensign Group, Inc. as of October 1, 2019.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in designing and building the Oak Street platform to address the unmet needs of the chronically ill Medicare population in the United States. It operates primary care centers serving Medicare beneficiaries. The company contracts with health plans to generate medical costs savings and realize a return on its investment in primary care. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 54 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, North Carolina, and Tennessee. Oak Street Health, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

