FinNexus (FNX) Market Cap Reaches $2.20 Million

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. FinNexus has a total market capitalization of $2.20 million and $785,904.00 worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FinNexus token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001579 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FinNexus has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FinNexus alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020372 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00043920 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007080 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $556.94 or 0.05235407 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009402 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00057575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00033523 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About FinNexus

FinNexus is a token. Its genesis date was August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 376,277,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,069,864 tokens. FinNexus’ official message board is medium.com/finnexus . The official website for FinNexus is www.finnexus.io . FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here

FinNexus Token Trading

FinNexus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FinNexus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FinNexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FinNexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FinNexus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.