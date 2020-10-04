Fire Lotto Market Capitalization Tops $95,794.31 (FLOT)

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Fire Lotto token can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, TOPBTC, YoBit and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, Fire Lotto has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. Fire Lotto has a market capitalization of $95,794.31 and $318,552.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fire Lotto alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00009735 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00080277 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001188 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000372 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00021298 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00008226 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto (FLOT) is a token. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Fire Lotto is medium.com/@FireLottery . Fire Lotto’s official website is firelotto.io

Fire Lotto Token Trading

Fire Lotto can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, TOPBTC, Livecoin and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fire Lotto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fire Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fire Lotto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fire Lotto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.