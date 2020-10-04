FirmaChain Price Reaches $0.0738 on Top Exchanges (FCT)

FirmaChain (CURRENCY:FCT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. FirmaChain has a total market cap of $13.61 million and $264,772.00 worth of FirmaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FirmaChain token can currently be bought for about $0.0738 or 0.00000692 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FirmaChain has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FirmaChain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00272179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00039076 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00088201 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.07 or 0.01527999 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00168680 BTC.

FirmaChain Profile

FirmaChain was first traded on October 5th, 2015. FirmaChain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 184,275,043 tokens. The official website for FirmaChain is firmachain.org/# . FirmaChain’s official message board is medium.com/firmachain . FirmaChain’s official Twitter account is @FactomProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Buying and Selling FirmaChain

FirmaChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirmaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirmaChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FirmaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FirmaChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FirmaChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.