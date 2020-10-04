First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of First Bancorp from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th.

NYSE FBP opened at $5.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.44. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $156.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. X Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 14.5% in the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 1,743,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,274,000 after acquiring an additional 220,455 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,320,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,985 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,622,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,874,000 after purchasing an additional 310,462 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in First Bancorp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 421,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

