First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) Short Interest Update

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the August 31st total of 3,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on First Bancorp from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 20.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 25.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBP traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.65. 1,645,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,563. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average of $5.43. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $156.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

About First Bancorp

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.