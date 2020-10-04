First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Community Corp presently engages in no business other than owning and managing the First Community Bank. The bank is engaged in a general commercial and retail banking business, emphasizing the needs of small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals, primarily in Richland and Lexington counties of South Carolina and the surrounding area. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FCCO. Raymond James assumed coverage on First Community in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded First Community from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded First Community from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.30.

Shares of FCCO stock opened at $13.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $102.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.36. First Community has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $22.00.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. First Community had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 million. Analysts anticipate that First Community will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCCO. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Community by 382.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Community by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 128,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 11,242 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of First Community during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Community by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of First Community by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

