First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of banking through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, N.A. It operates in three lines of business: community banking and wealth management through First Mid Bank, and insurance brokerage through First Mid Insurance Group. The company’s deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as NOW accounts. Its loan portfolio primarily comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans. The company also offers estate planning, investment, and farm management services; and employee benefit services. In addition, it provides commercial lines insurance to businesses; and homeowner, automobile, and other types of personal lines insurance to individuals. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FMBH. Raymond James downgraded First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. DA Davidson raised First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.00.

NASDAQ:FMBH opened at $25.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $428.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.92. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $36.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $45.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.03 million. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 21.61%. Equities analysts forecast that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $118,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 26.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 92.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

