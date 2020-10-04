First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Price Target Lowered to C$1.20 at HC Wainwright

First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from C$1.40 to C$1.20 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Shares of FF opened at C$0.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $321.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.02. First Mining Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.47 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.36.
First Mining Gold Company Profile
