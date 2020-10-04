First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Price Target Lowered to C$1.20 at HC Wainwright

First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from C$1.40 to C$1.20 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of FF opened at C$0.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $321.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.02. First Mining Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.47 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.36.

Get First Mining Gold alerts:

First Mining Gold Company Profile

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. The company also explores for copper and iron ore deposits. It holds a portfolio of 24 mineral assets in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company was formerly known as First Mining Finance Corp. and changed its name to First Mining Gold Corp.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for First Mining Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mining Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.