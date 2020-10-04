FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) vs. Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI) Financial Contrast

FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) and Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

FitLife Brands has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exactus has a beta of 5.34, meaning that its stock price is 434% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for FitLife Brands and Exactus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FitLife Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Exactus 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares FitLife Brands and Exactus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FitLife Brands 12.85% 56.33% 28.77% Exactus -749.90% -349.47% -130.69%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FitLife Brands and Exactus’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FitLife Brands $19.50 million 0.80 $2.70 million N/A N/A Exactus $350,000.00 10.56 -$9.69 million N/A N/A

FitLife Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Exactus.

Summary

FitLife Brands beats Exactus on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

FitLife Brands Company Profile

FitLife Brands, Inc. provides nutritional supplements for health conscious consumers primarily in the United States. The company offers weight loss, general health, and sports nutrition supplements; precision sports nutrition formulations for professional muscular development; sports nutrition performance enhancing supplements for fitness enthusiasts; and men's health and weight loss formulations, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products that support accelerated fitness and nutrition goals directly to athletic facilities, gyms, and independent retailers; and sports nutritionals, energy and sports drink products, and meal replacements. FitLife Brands, Inc. sells and markets its sports, weight loss, and general nutrition products under the NDS Nutrition Products, PMD, SirenLabs, CoreActive, Metis Nutrition, iSatori, BioGenetic Laboratories, and Energize brand names through corporate and franchise stores, as well as through approximately 25,000 retail locations, including specialty, mass, and online. The company was formerly known as Bond Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to FitLife Brands, Inc. in September 2013. FitLife Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

Exactus Company Profile

Exactus, Inc., is a farmer and manufacturer of hemp-derived phytocannabinoid products. The company sells its CBD products through its Green Goddess brand and third-party resellers. Exactus is engaged in producing industrial hemp from farms in Oregon and plans to extract and manufacture directly through cGMP facilities. Industrial hemp is a type of cannabis, defined by the federal government as having THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) content of 0.3 percent or less. THC is the psychoactive compound found in cannabis.

