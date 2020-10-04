Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB, a federally chartered stock savings bank. Through its retail banking centers and e-commerce distribution channels, Flagstar attracts deposits from the general public. The institution utilizes these deposits, along with other funds garnered from the secondary market, to originate or acquire loans on a nationwide basis. “

FBC has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.40.

NYSE FBC opened at $31.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Flagstar Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.22.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.65. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.78%.

In related news, Director David J. Matlin sold 6,900,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $207,345,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Ciroli purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $60,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,528 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,829 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,657 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,433 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

