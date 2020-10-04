Flanigan's Enterprises (NYSE:BDL) and Noble Roman’s (NYSE:NROM) Head to Head Review

Flanigan's Enterprises (NYSE:BDL) and Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Flanigan's Enterprises and Noble Roman’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flanigan's Enterprises 1.41% 3.55% 1.67% Noble Roman’s -7.77% -10.33% -4.06%

Flanigan's Enterprises has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Noble Roman’s has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.2% of Flanigan's Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Noble Roman’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.1% of Flanigan's Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.9% of Noble Roman’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Flanigan's Enterprises and Noble Roman’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flanigan's Enterprises $116.20 million 0.29 $3.65 million N/A N/A Noble Roman’s $11.70 million 0.89 -$380,000.00 N/A N/A

Flanigan's Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Noble Roman’s.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises and Noble Roman’s, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flanigan's Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Noble Roman’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Flanigan's Enterprises beats Noble Roman’s on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Flanigan's Enterprises Company Profile

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates through Package Stores and Restaurants segments. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food service. As of September 29, 2019, it operated 26 units consisting of restaurants, package liquor stores, and combination restaurants/package liquor stores; and franchised 5 units comprising 2 restaurants and 3 combination restaurants/package liquor stores. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Noble Roman’s Company Profile

Noble Roman's, Inc. sells and services franchises and licenses, and operates foodservice locations for non-traditional foodservice operations and stand-alone restaurants. The company franchises, licenses, and operates under the Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, Noble Roman's Pizza, Noble Roman's Take-N-Bake, and Tuscano's Italian Style Subs trade names, which provide pizza, pasta, salads, sub sandwiches, and other related menu items. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 2,854 franchised or licensed outlets. The company has operations in 50 states of the United States. Noble Roman's, Inc. was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

