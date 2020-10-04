Flash Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $29.00 (FLASH)

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. One Flash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Flash has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. Flash has a total market capitalization of $3.05 million and approximately $29.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009451 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00272814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00038435 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00087128 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.14 or 0.01520461 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00168765 BTC.

Flash Profile

Flash’s genesis date was August 5th, 2016. Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. The official website for Flash is flashcoin.io . Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Flash Coin Trading

