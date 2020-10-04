Flit Token Achieves Market Cap of $3,351.57 (FLT)

Flit Token (CURRENCY:FLT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Flit Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Flit Token has a market capitalization of $3,351.57 and approximately $1.00 worth of Flit Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Flit Token has traded 21.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.29 or 0.00436312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011337 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00050019 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,622.70 or 1.00121786 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00034463 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005587 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000623 BTC.

About Flit Token

Flit Token is a PoS/PoW/PoT token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2014. Flit Token’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,350,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Flit Token is medium.com/@flittoken . Flit Token’s official Twitter account is @fluttercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Flit Token is flittoken.com

Buying and Selling Flit Token

Flit Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flit Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flit Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flit Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

