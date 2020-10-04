FOAM (FOAM) Market Capitalization Hits $7.58 Million

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded down 12.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 4th. FOAM has a total market capitalization of $7.58 million and $14,484.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FOAM token can currently be bought for $0.0252 or 0.00000236 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Poloniex. During the last seven days, FOAM has traded down 15.5% against the dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009400 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00271101 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00038807 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00087972 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.81 or 0.01528382 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00168163 BTC.

FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,536,953 tokens. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space

FOAM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

