Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the August 31st total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 602,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

FMX traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.01. The stock had a trading volume of 331,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,235. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.48. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a twelve month low of $53.01 and a twelve month high of $98.05. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.76.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.92). Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 18.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd increased its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 21,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 5.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 23.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

