Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the August 31st total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 602,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
FMX traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.01. The stock had a trading volume of 331,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,235. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.48. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a twelve month low of $53.01 and a twelve month high of $98.05. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.76.
Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.92). Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th.
Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Company Profile
Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.
