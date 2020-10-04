Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) Receives $63.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FELE. DA Davidson lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

FELE traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.35. 131,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,658. Franklin Electric has a one year low of $41.25 and a one year high of $61.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.68.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $308.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Electric will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Julie Scheck Freigang sold 11,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $665,245.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,507.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total transaction of $192,438.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,154.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,521 shares of company stock worth $1,309,107 in the last quarter. 2.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,494,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,301 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Franklin Electric by 7.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after buying an additional 5,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

