FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fresenius SE & Co is a health care company. It offers products and services for dialysis, hospitals and outpatient treatment. The company’s business segment consists of Fresenius Medical Care is engaged in treating with chronic kidney failure; Fresenius Helios is a hospital operator; Fresenius Kabi supplies essential drugs, clinical nutrition products, medical devices and services and Fresenius Vamed plans, develops and manages healthcare facilities. Fresenius SE & Co is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany. “

Get FRESENIUS SE &/S alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S in a report on Friday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered FRESENIUS SE &/S from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays upgraded FRESENIUS SE &/S from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered FRESENIUS SE &/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSNUY opened at $11.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.26. FRESENIUS SE &/S has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $14.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.34.

FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter. FRESENIUS SE &/S had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 5.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that FRESENIUS SE &/S will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from FRESENIUS SE &/S’s previous annual dividend of $0.15. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. FRESENIUS SE &/S’s payout ratio is presently 18.09%.

About FRESENIUS SE &/S

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FRESENIUS SE &/S (FSNUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FRESENIUS SE &/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRESENIUS SE &/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.