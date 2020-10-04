FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James raised FS KKR Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Compass Point downgraded FS KKR Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. National Securities began coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.67.

NYSE FSK opened at $16.46 on Thursday. FS KKR Capital has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $25.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.59.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.21 million. FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.44% and a negative net margin of 100.00%. Research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.58%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter valued at $20,396,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,008,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 122.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,937,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after buying an additional 1,064,584 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth $975,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 259.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 382,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 275,812 shares during the period. 29.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

