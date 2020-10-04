Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $168.66 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) will report $168.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Funko’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $166.59 million to $173.80 million. Funko reported sales of $223.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Funko will report full-year sales of $613.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $594.50 million to $646.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $737.01 million, with estimates ranging from $673.70 million to $816.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Funko.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $98.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.31 million. Funko had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 1.54%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FNKO. BidaskClub raised shares of Funko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.82.

Shares of FNKO traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.74. 570,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,232. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.97 and its 200-day moving average is $5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.63. Funko has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76. The company has a market cap of $290.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.79 and a beta of 2.31.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNKO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Funko by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,208,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,006 shares during the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in Funko in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,681,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Funko by 777.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,017,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 901,110 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Funko by 5,189.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 671,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 659,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Funko during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,564,000. 52.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

