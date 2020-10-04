FUTURAX Trading Up 21.5% This Week (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded 23.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. During the last week, FUTURAX has traded 21.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FUTURAX token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, Fatbtc and Mercatox. FUTURAX has a market cap of $10,416.49 and $7,644.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00009631 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00080579 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001191 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000396 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00021295 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00008086 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About FUTURAX

FUTURAX (CRYPTO:FTXT) is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FUTURAX is www.futurax.global

Buying and Selling FUTURAX

FUTURAX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, Mercatox and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUTURAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUTURAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

