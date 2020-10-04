FuzeX Market Cap Achieves $500,615.12 (FXT)

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded down 19.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One FuzeX token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, COSS, Coinbe and HitBTC. FuzeX has a total market capitalization of $500,615.12 and approximately $23.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FuzeX has traded down 7.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00273728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00038693 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00087850 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.24 or 0.01534492 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00167636 BTC.

About FuzeX

FuzeX launched on January 13th, 2018. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 tokens. FuzeX’s official message board is medium.com/fuzex . FuzeX’s official website is fuzex.co . FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co

FuzeX Token Trading

FuzeX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, Cobinhood, Token Store, HitBTC, IDEX, Livecoin, CoinBene, Coinbe, COSS and Allbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FuzeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FuzeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

