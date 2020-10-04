FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:FVCB opened at $10.53 on Thursday. FVCBankcorp has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $17.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.38.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $13.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.24 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FVCBankcorp will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

