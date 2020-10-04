FY2020 EPS Estimates for DaVita Inc. Raised by Truist Securiti (NYSE:DVA)

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DaVita in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 1st. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the company will earn $6.73 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.65. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for DaVita’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.25 EPS.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.65. DaVita had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on DaVita from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.83.

DVA stock opened at $84.29 on Friday. DaVita has a twelve month low of $54.08 and a twelve month high of $92.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in DaVita by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 200,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,868,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DaVita by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of DaVita by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 125,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,930,000 after buying an additional 13,692 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of DaVita by 2,754.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 266,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,119,000 after buying an additional 257,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in DaVita by 1,263.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,841,000 after purchasing an additional 326,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

In other DaVita news, VP Leanne M. Zumwalt sold 3,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $332,049.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,049 shares in the company, valued at $4,493,843.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $50,297.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,177.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 204,350 shares of company stock worth $17,982,347. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.