GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Short Interest Update

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,410,000 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the August 31st total of 57,860,000 shares. Currently, 136.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of GameStop by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 90,200 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GameStop by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 997,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 470,300 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GameStop by 964.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 210,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 191,052 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,755,000.

Get GameStop alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GME shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of GameStop from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of GameStop in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Wedbush lifted their target price on GameStop from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded GameStop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.39.

Shares of GameStop stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $9.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,340,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,447,405. GameStop has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $11.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $636.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.08.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $942.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a negative return on equity of 29.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Analysts predict that GameStop will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.