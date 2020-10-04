GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

GLOP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from $5.50 to $4.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.44.

Get GasLog Partners LP Unit alerts:

Shares of NYSE GLOP opened at $3.55 on Thursday. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $20.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.95.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $84.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.57 million. GasLog Partners LP Unit had a positive return on equity of 15.08% and a negative net margin of 16.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that GasLog Partners LP Unit will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after buying an additional 14,258 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit during the first quarter worth $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 114.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 1,018.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 267,407 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 243,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in GasLog Partners LP Unit in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Partners LP Unit Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.