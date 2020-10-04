GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Receives $72.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.20.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GATX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GATX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Stephens raised GATX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Sidoti lifted their price target on GATX from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GATX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of GATX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Get GATX alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in GATX in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GATX during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GATX in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GATX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period.

NYSE:GATX traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.44. The stock had a trading volume of 138,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.61. GATX has a twelve month low of $50.69 and a twelve month high of $86.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.02.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. GATX had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $300.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.40 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GATX will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.85%.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

See Also: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.