GCN Coin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.00 (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. GCN Coin has a market capitalization of $34,941.64 and $2.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GCN Coin has traded down 20% against the US dollar. One GCN Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including $32.15, $20.33, $24.68 and $18.94.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00439072 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011262 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000038 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003598 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002884 BTC.

About GCN Coin

GCN Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone . The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

GCN Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $24.68, $33.94, $13.77, $18.94, $50.98, $20.33, $5.60, $10.39, $32.15, $51.55 and $24.43. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

