GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GNMK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised GenMark Diagnostics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.58.

NASDAQ GNMK opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.51 and its 200 day moving average is $11.97. GenMark Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $994.99 million, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 3.05.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 26.51% and a negative return on equity of 93.75%. The company had revenue of $40.09 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott Mendel sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $754,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,499,706.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 2,130 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $30,118.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,185.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,556 shares of company stock worth $3,778,307 over the last three months. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 31,902 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 15.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 712,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 97,886 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 96.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,830,000 after purchasing an additional 462,380 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,722,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,759,000 after buying an additional 843,993 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the period. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

