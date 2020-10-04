Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genocea Biosciences, Inc. is involved in developing vaccines. The company’s proprietary discovery platform consists of AnTigen Lead Acquisition System which designs vaccines that stimulate T cell immunity. Its product portfolio which are in different clinical trials consist of GEN-003, HSV-2 infections, GEN-004 and HSV-2 prophylaxis and malaria. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Genocea Biosciences from $32.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Genocea Biosciences from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genocea Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.88.

Shares of NASDAQ GNCA opened at $2.32 on Thursday. Genocea Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $5.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.37.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Genocea Biosciences will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker acquired 3,151,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $7,090,335.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Genocea Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Genocea Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Genocea Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Genocea Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 45.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to recall a patient's pre-existing CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to tumor to identify antigens for inclusion in vaccines that are designed to act through T cell (or cellular) immune responses.

