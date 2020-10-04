GeoCoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $472.00 (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. GeoCoin has a total market cap of $590,892.58 and approximately $472.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeoCoin token can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00001751 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GeoCoin has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.26 or 0.00436110 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011340 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00050176 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10,620.50 or 1.00123993 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00034309 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005600 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000622 BTC.

GeoCoin Token Profile

GeoCoin is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash

GeoCoin Token Trading

GeoCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

