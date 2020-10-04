GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.25 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GeoPark Ltd is an explorer, operator and consolidator of oil and gas. The company operates primarily in Chile, Colombia, Brazil and Argentina. GeoPark Ltd is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Get GeoPark alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GeoPark in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Eight Capital upgraded shares of GeoPark from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bradesco Corretora began coverage on shares of GeoPark in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of GeoPark from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of GeoPark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. GeoPark presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.85.

Shares of GPRK stock opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.28, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $446.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.94. GeoPark has a one year low of $5.44 and a one year high of $22.62.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $55.65 million for the quarter. GeoPark had a negative net margin of 20.64% and a positive return on equity of 21.60%. Equities research analysts expect that GeoPark will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GeoPark during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in GeoPark by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,564,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,319,000 after acquiring an additional 175,586 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the 2nd quarter worth $795,000. 40.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GeoPark (GPRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.