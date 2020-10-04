GeyserCoin (GSR) Market Cap Tops $17,243.73

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded up 12.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. GeyserCoin has a total market cap of $17,243.73 and approximately $9.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeyserCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0132 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and YoBit. During the last week, GeyserCoin has traded up 12% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000113 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

StarCash Network (STARS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

GlassCoin (GLS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000059 BTC.

RSGPcoin (RSGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00100025 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GeyserCoin Coin Profile

GeyserCoin (GSR) is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,302,390 coins. The official website for GeyserCoin is geysercoin.com . GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GeyserCoin

GeyserCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeyserCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeyserCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeyserCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

