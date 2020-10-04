Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GBERY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GBERY shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Main First Bank raised Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Societe Generale downgraded Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th.

Givaudan stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,640. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.44 and its 200 day moving average is $50.08. Givaudan has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $59.70.

